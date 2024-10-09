Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Raised by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $313.02. 243,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $313.09.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

