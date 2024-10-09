Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 365,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,970,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $903.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 130,434 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $7,021,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 309,261 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,148,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

