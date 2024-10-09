J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $189.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $193.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $166.30. 353,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.49 and its 200 day moving average is $168.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after buying an additional 525,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 128,283 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,755,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

