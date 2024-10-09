Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $91.25

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $91.98 to $91.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.96.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.97. 1,369,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after buying an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,419,000 after buying an additional 1,678,784 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,563,000 after buying an additional 1,174,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 943,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after buying an additional 932,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

