Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $272.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $277.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UNP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.57. 765,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

