American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $88.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of AIG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. 742,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50. American International Group has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

