The Goldman Sachs Group Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $97.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

