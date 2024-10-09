Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.34% of Hess Midstream worth $26,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,691,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth about $330,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream Price Performance
HESM opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.51.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.6677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.81%.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hess Midstream
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.