Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 428,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,656,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $600,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after buying an additional 252,510 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,514,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,245,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 25.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 503,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,718,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,699,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insider Activity

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

