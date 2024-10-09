Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $33.64 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Natera were worth $33,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 632,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Natera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after acquiring an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 295.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 490,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 257.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 469,327 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,089.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,738 shares of company stock worth $6,040,584 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

