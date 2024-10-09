Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,546 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $31,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total value of $25,354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,841,018.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,172 shares of company stock worth $136,562,182 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $426.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.29 and a 12 month high of $433.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.13.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.