Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 511,877 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 511,877 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,887,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,600,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,320,000 after purchasing an additional 515,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BNS opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.50%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

