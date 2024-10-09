Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $39.92 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 817,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,123 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $39,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,383.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,383.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $931,502 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

