Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $44.19 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $44,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 32.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $249.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $141.84 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.42.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.18.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

