Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 27,608 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,608 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $45,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,390,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,382 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.35.

ISRG opened at $480.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $477.10 and a 200-day moving average of $432.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,522.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,522.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

