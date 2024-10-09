Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 563,889 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,889 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.61% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $42,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

