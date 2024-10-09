Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,038 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials comprises approximately 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $67,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after buying an additional 63,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $10,729,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $288.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $293.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

