Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,946 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up about 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Clean Harbors worth $91,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,161,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Clean Harbors by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $251.31 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $252.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

