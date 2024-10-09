Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,076 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.62% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $78,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,947,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,218 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $21,148,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,396,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,998,000 after acquiring an additional 389,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,298,000 after purchasing an additional 199,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

