Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Has $289,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 419,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,834,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 287,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

