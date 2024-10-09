Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

