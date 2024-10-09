iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Trimmed by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.