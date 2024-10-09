Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Sells 3,396 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.