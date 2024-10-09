Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,220 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after buying an additional 1,047,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after acquiring an additional 368,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

