Country Trust Bank Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $392,478,000. Natixis grew its position in Honeywell International by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average is $203.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

