ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $25.07. 552,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,588,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZTO. Bank of America raised their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $4,183,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

