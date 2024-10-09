Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 15,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 39,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,441,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,422,738.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at about $7,099,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at about $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the third quarter valued at about $31,169,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

