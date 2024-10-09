Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 135,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 139,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,598. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

