Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,828,080. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 122.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

