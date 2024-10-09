Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.84. 190,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,735. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.06.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

