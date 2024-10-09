Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 150,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 585,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

