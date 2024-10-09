Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.48. 222,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,272,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLNC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.03, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

