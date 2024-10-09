Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 1605672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.