General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 27,009 shares.The stock last traded at $53.29 and had previously closed at $53.15.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 354,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

