Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.91, with a volume of 369330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.
Institutional Trading of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
