Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.91, with a volume of 369330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

