SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,079,952 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 2,617,912 shares.The stock last traded at $25.72 and had previously closed at $25.75.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,579.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,470,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,995,000 after buying an additional 3,264,288 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,488,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after buying an additional 54,427 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

