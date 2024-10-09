Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,775,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 4,909,257 shares.The stock last traded at $2.66 and had previously closed at $2.33.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Up 14.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.61.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

