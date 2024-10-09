Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 14567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.
Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF are set to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.
Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF
About Schwab 1000 Index ETF
The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
