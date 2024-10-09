Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 14567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF are set to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,049.4% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.