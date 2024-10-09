BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Hits $880.25 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $880.25 million and approximately $17.40 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001070 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000092 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $17,294,725.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.