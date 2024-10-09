Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $90.61 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $805.39 million and $90.61 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,739.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.40 or 0.00525433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00105068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00244105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00029919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00072794 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,051,665,459 coins and its circulating supply is 4,526,654,666 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,051,496,016.45 with 4,526,495,999.58 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17669118 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $80,592,390.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.