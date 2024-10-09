Lista DAO Price Up 11% Over Last Week (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $66.15 million and $25.71 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,568,197 tokens. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,579,965.515814 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.33683666 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $6,491,604.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

