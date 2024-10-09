Wormhole (W) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Wormhole (W) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $779.23 million and $82.14 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wormhole has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.30941283 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $91,521,925.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

