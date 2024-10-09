Dymension One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.87 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Dymension coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002354 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dymension has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $302.31 million and $18.87 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00254864 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,473,035 coins and its circulating supply is 207,999,544 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,449,068 with 207,940,288 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.47891262 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $17,462,442.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

