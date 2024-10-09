dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $2,580.92 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00105068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011697 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://dforce.network/."

