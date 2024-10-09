Radio Caca Tops One Day Volume of $5.14 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $73.75 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,653,438,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

