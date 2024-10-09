Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.21.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

MPC traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average is $177.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $140.98 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

