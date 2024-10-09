Diversified Trust Co Buys 7,270 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,128 shares of company stock worth $1,898,415. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IRM opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 180.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

