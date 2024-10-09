GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 6,932 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 52,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 42,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 306,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.