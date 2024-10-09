GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 4,758 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

