GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 379 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.81 and a 200 day moving average of $208.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

